Judge halts Arkansas plan to execute ...

Judge halts Arkansas plan to execute 8 inmates in 11 days

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Apr 15 Read more: Daily Times

Drew Davis, center with headband, of Ft. Smith, Ark., joins others in a moment of silence during a rally opposing Arkansas' upcoming executions, which are set to begin next week, on the front steps of the Capitol Friday, April 14, 2017, in Little Rock, Ark.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Smith Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 1 hr Satans Master 34,827
Morgan Nick. What happened to her? (Oct '15) 3 hr Dennismenace 38
Morgan Nick Abduction and Cover Up (Aug '16) 11 hr ricardosanchez 24
electronic harrassment Sun DUDE 3
Cover up Apr 10 Heehaw 4
Fennys on Towson ave Apr 1 Wondering 1
John that works for forsgren Mar 25 RHP 1
See all Fort Smith Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Smith Forum Now

Fort Smith Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Smith Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Fort Smith, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,841 • Total comments across all topics: 280,370,364

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC