Horses Loose On 540 Near Arkansas River Bridge Cause Traffic Backup

23 hrs ago

FORT SMITH - Arkansas State Police said they are working to wrangle four horses near Kelley Highway along 540 Tuesday morning . Southbound traffic is backed up as troopers work to get the horses off the roadway.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Sebastian County was issued at April 26 at 7:50AM CDT

