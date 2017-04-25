Horses Loose On 540 Near Arkansas River Bridge Cause Traffic Backup
FORT SMITH - Arkansas State Police said they are working to wrangle four horses near Kelley Highway along 540 Tuesday morning . Southbound traffic is backed up as troopers work to get the horses off the roadway.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 5NEWSonline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Smith Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|3 hr
|Emily
|35,127
|Clothing brand Rue21 closing Rogers, Springdale...
|Mon
|Bull Cuckman
|1
|Former Forsgren employees
|Apr 23
|XYZ
|2
|Arkansans On "The Amazing Race" (Feb '06)
|Apr 22
|Fred
|2
|John that works for forsgren
|Apr 21
|Kathy
|3
|Mayor Mike hoerner
|Apr 19
|Somebody around
|1
|Jenny Lind Asst. Chief arrested for impersonati... (Oct '11)
|Apr 18
|Concerned
|390
Find what you want!
Search Fort Smith Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC