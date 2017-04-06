Greg Smith River Trail Expands To Fiv...

Greg Smith River Trail Expands To Five Miles

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: 5NEWSonline.com

Whether you're a cyclist or just wanting to enjoy the outdoors, the Greg Smith River Trail now has a total of five miles of opportunity after a new expansion. "It speaks to people who wanna walk a dog or push a baby carriage or someone who wants to change their life," cyclist, Bill Hanna said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 5NEWSonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Smith Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 15 hr Reality Check 34,675
Cover up Apr 5 Fyi 3
Morgan Nick. What happened to her? (Oct '15) Apr 5 Wondering 33
Fennys on Towson ave Apr 1 Wondering 1
John that works for forsgren Mar 25 RHP 1
News Official Heckler And Koch 22Lr Replica Rifles (Jan '10) Mar 25 Say What 6
Metal Detecting in Fort Smith Mar 24 Jpauley 2
See all Fort Smith Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Smith Forum Now

Fort Smith Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Smith Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. Pakistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
 

Fort Smith, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,246 • Total comments across all topics: 280,154,957

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC