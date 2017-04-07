Fort Smith Woman Accused Of Financial Identity Fraud
A woman is accused of assuming another woman's identity and using it to open a credit account at a local jewelry store. Leticia Pineda, 30, of Fort Smith was arrested Friday on suspicion of felony financial identity fraud.
