Fort Smith Woman Accused Of Financial...

Fort Smith Woman Accused Of Financial Identity Fraud

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 7 Read more: 5NEWSonline.com

A woman is accused of assuming another woman's identity and using it to open a credit account at a local jewelry store. Leticia Pineda, 30, of Fort Smith was arrested Friday on suspicion of felony financial identity fraud.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 5NEWSonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Smith Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 1 hr Now_What- 34,689
Cover up Apr 5 Fyi 3
Morgan Nick. What happened to her? (Oct '15) Apr 5 Wondering 33
Fennys on Towson ave Apr 1 Wondering 1
John that works for forsgren Mar 25 RHP 1
News Official Heckler And Koch 22Lr Replica Rifles (Jan '10) Mar 25 Say What 6
Metal Detecting in Fort Smith Mar 24 Jpauley 2
See all Fort Smith Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Smith Forum Now

Fort Smith Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Smith Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Iraq
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. Final Four
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
 

Fort Smith, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,019 • Total comments across all topics: 280,188,317

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC