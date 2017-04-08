Fort Smith SWAT Arrest Possible Car Burglary Suspect
Fort Smith police were investigating a slew of recent vehicle break-ins and during their investigation they came across a person who they say may be involved in the crimes. Around 8 p.m., on Saturday , police went to the Lakeside Townhomes on South 46th Street with a search warrant for the home of Julio Salas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 5NEWSonline.com.
Add your comments below
Fort Smith Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|18 min
|Mary
|34,703
|Morgan Nick. What happened to her? (Oct '15)
|1 hr
|Dawn666
|34
|Cover up
|1 hr
|Heehaw
|4
|Fennys on Towson ave
|Apr 1
|Wondering
|1
|John that works for forsgren
|Mar 25
|RHP
|1
|Official Heckler And Koch 22Lr Replica Rifles (Jan '10)
|Mar 25
|Say What
|6
|Metal Detecting in Fort Smith
|Mar 24
|Jpauley
|2
Find what you want!
Search Fort Smith Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC