Fort Smith Man Faces Several Felonies...

Fort Smith Man Faces Several Felonies In Hit-And-Run

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Apr 11 Read more: 5NEWSonline.com

Ben Michael Hatcher, 35, of Fort Smith is facing two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance, one count of leaving the scene of an accident with injury, furnishing prohibited articles and tampering with physical evidence, as well as misdemeanor driving while intoxicated on drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia. Police were dispatched to a hit-and-run collision in the 5600 block of Park Avenue about 8:40 p.m. Sunday .

Start the conversation, or Read more at 5NEWSonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Smith Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 18 hr Reality Check 34,769
Morgan Nick. What happened to her? (Oct '15) Apr 10 Dawn666 34
Cover up Apr 10 Heehaw 4
Fennys on Towson ave Apr 1 Wondering 1
John that works for forsgren Mar 25 RHP 1
News Official Heckler And Koch 22Lr Replica Rifles (Jan '10) Mar 25 Say What 6
Metal Detecting in Fort Smith Mar 24 Jpauley 2
See all Fort Smith Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Smith Forum Now

Fort Smith Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Smith Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Ferguson
 

Fort Smith, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,368 • Total comments across all topics: 280,270,135

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC