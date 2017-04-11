Fort Smith Man Faces Several Felonies In Hit-And-Run

Ben Michael Hatcher, 35, of Fort Smith is facing two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance, one count of leaving the scene of an accident with injury, furnishing prohibited articles and tampering with physical evidence, as well as misdemeanor driving while intoxicated on drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia. Police were dispatched to a hit-and-run collision in the 5600 block of Park Avenue about 8:40 p.m. Sunday .

