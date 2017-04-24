Flash Flood Warning issued April 29 a...

Flash Flood Warning issued April 29 at 12:36PM CDT expiring April 29...

Next Story Prev Story
40 min ago Read more: Fox 23

We collect zip code so that we may deliver news, weather, special offers and other content related to your specific geographic area. We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox 23.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Smith Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 3 hr Question 35,306
News Clothing brand Rue21 closing Rogers, Springdale... Apr 24 Bull Cuckman 1
Former Forsgren employees Apr 23 XYZ 2
News Arkansans On "The Amazing Race" (Feb '06) Apr 22 Fred 2
John that works for forsgren Apr 21 Kathy 3
Mayor Mike hoerner Apr 19 Somebody around 1
Jenny Lind Asst. Chief arrested for impersonati... (Oct '11) Apr 18 Concerned 390
See all Fort Smith Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Smith Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Sebastian County was issued at April 29 at 6:37AM CDT

Fort Smith Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Smith Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Fort Smith, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,821 • Total comments across all topics: 280,649,381

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC