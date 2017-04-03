Brothers Planning To Open Medical Marijuana Cultivation Center In Fort Smith
Entrepreneurs and brothers Storm Nolan and Kane Whitt plan to open a medical marijuana cultivation center on E. Street in Fort Smith. The 83,000 square foot warehouse has been shut down for quite some time.
