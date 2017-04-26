Booneville Police Chief Shot; Suspect Being Questioned
Chief Albert Brown and other officers were responding to a suicide call around 1:30 a.m. at a home in Booneville city limits when the reportedly suicidal man came out of the home with two guns and fired a round, according to Sheriff Hicks. Chief Brown was shot in the left leg and was taken to Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith where he's listed in good condition.
