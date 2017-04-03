Benton Co Sheriff's office to hold press conference regarding Carol & RoseMarry Davidson 42 MIN
The Benton Co Sheriff's office has announced it will hold a press conference regarding Carol and RoseMarry Davidson. The press conference is scheduled for 4:30pm.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 4029TV.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Smith Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|6 hr
|XYZ
|34,672
|Cover up
|Wed
|Fyi
|3
|Morgan Nick. What happened to her? (Oct '15)
|Wed
|Wondering
|33
|Fennys on Towson ave
|Apr 1
|Wondering
|1
|John that works for forsgren
|Mar 25
|RHP
|1
|Official Heckler And Koch 22Lr Replica Rifles (Jan '10)
|Mar 25
|Say What
|6
|Metal Detecting in Fort Smith
|Mar 24
|Jpauley
|2
Find what you want!
Search Fort Smith Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC