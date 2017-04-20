Arkansas-side directors look at propo...

Arkansas-side directors look at proposed fee changes

Proposed fee changes could increase revenues for Texarkana, Ark., by about $80,000 a year, Public Works Director Jeff Whitten said Wednesday. Whitten presented a comprehensive list of new or increased fees to members of the city Board of Directors during a workshop meeting in City Hall.

