21st Anniversary Of Deadly 1996 Torna...

21st Anniversary Of Deadly 1996 Tornado In Fort Smith & Van Buren

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 21 Read more: 5NEWSonline.com

On April 21, 1996 an F3 tornado hit Fort Smith at 11:12 p.m. and later hit the Van Buren area, killing two people and injuring over 40. Several historic buildings were destroyed in downtown Fort Smith before the half-mile-wide twister moved to neighborhoods on both sides of the Arkansas River. Connie Johnson was with her five-year-old grandson, Kyle Johnson, the night of the tornado.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 5NEWSonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Smith Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 3 hr Question 35,015
News Clothing brand Rue21 closing Rogers, Springdale... 5 hr Bull Cuckman 1
Former Forsgren employees Sun XYZ 2
News Arkansans On "The Amazing Race" (Feb '06) Sat Fred 2
John that works for forsgren Apr 21 Kathy 3
Mayor Mike hoerner Apr 19 Somebody around 1
Jenny Lind Asst. Chief arrested for impersonati... (Oct '11) Apr 18 Concerned 390
See all Fort Smith Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Smith Forum Now

Fort Smith Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Smith Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Fort Smith, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,024 • Total comments across all topics: 280,526,611

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC