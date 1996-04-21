21st Anniversary Of Deadly 1996 Tornado In Fort Smith & Van Buren

On April 21, 1996 an F3 tornado hit Fort Smith at 11:12 p.m. and later hit the Van Buren area, killing two people and injuring over 40. Several historic buildings were destroyed in downtown Fort Smith before the half-mile-wide twister moved to neighborhoods on both sides of the Arkansas River. Connie Johnson was with her five-year-old grandson, Kyle Johnson, the night of the tornado.

