2 critically injured after tree falls at Arkansas campsite
Two campers were critically injured early Friday when a large oak buffeted by high wind fell on them at a riverside park in Barling, Fort Smith Fire Chief Phil Christensen said. Christensen said it took a crane to eventually lift the tree.
