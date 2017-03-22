Taco Bell Cantina To Open On Dickson Street
A Taco Bell Cantina will be open to the public on March 29 in Fayetteville, according to a press release. The Fort Smith based K-Mac Enterprises will open the Taco Bell Cantina on Dickson Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 5NEWSonline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Smith Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|20 min
|BARNEYII
|34,331
|Metal Detecting in Fort Smith
|5 hr
|Jpauley
|2
|Documentary Crew Compares Melissa Witt Murder T...
|Thu
|Helen
|1
|Best church?
|Mar 22
|Anonymous
|2
|Official Heckler And Koch 22Lr Replica Rifles (Jan '10)
|Mar 20
|okimar
|5
|Morgan Nick Abduction and Cover Up (Aug '16)
|Mar 20
|StandingonPromises
|22
|Cover up
|Mar 19
|Cover up
|2
Find what you want!
Search Fort Smith Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC