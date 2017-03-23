Suit says Fort Smith owes four contra...

Suit says Fort Smith owes four contractors $200,000

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: NWAonline

Four companies are suing Fort Smith for more than $200,000 for work they performed on the River Valley Sports Complex before city directors terminated their agreement with the complex's developers. An attorney for B&A Electric Inc., Megehee Fence Contracting LLC, Grimes Dozer Service Inc., and James Griffith filed the lawsuit Monday in Sebastian County Circuit Court.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Smith Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 2 hr growupyoutroll 34,316
News Documentary Crew Compares Melissa Witt Murder T... 17 hr Helen 1
Best church? Wed Anonymous 2
News Official Heckler And Koch 22Lr Replica Rifles (Jan '10) Mar 20 okimar 5
Morgan Nick Abduction and Cover Up (Aug '16) Mar 20 StandingonPromises 22
Cover up Mar 19 Cover up 2
News Fort Smith Principal Arrested On Prostitution C... (Sep '10) Mar 19 Cover up 48
See all Fort Smith Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Smith Forum Now

Fort Smith Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Smith Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Wikileaks
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Fort Smith, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,446 • Total comments across all topics: 279,774,706

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC