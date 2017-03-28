State Spelling Bee Winner Prepares For National Spelling Bee
A Fort Smith student won the 2017 Arkansas State Spelling Bee. Now, he's preparing for the National Spelling Bee in Washington D.C. An eighth grader at Chaffin Junior High, Haris Rana has too many medals to count.
