State Spelling Bee Winner Prepares Fo...

State Spelling Bee Winner Prepares For National Spelling Bee

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Mar 28 Read more: 5NEWSonline.com

A Fort Smith student won the 2017 Arkansas State Spelling Bee. Now, he's preparing for the National Spelling Bee in Washington D.C. An eighth grader at Chaffin Junior High, Haris Rana has too many medals to count.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 5NEWSonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Smith Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 1 hr Fool4 you 34,617
Fennys on Towson ave Sat Wondering 1
Morgan Nick. What happened to her? (Oct '15) Mar 29 ricardosanchez 32
John that works for forsgren Mar 25 RHP 1
News Official Heckler And Koch 22Lr Replica Rifles (Jan '10) Mar 25 Say What 6
Metal Detecting in Fort Smith Mar 24 Jpauley 2
News Documentary Crew Compares Melissa Witt Murder T... Mar 23 Helen 1
See all Fort Smith Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Smith Forum Now

Fort Smith Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Smith Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Final Four
  2. Pakistan
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Fort Smith, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,619 • Total comments across all topics: 280,032,271

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC