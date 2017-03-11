Southside Rebel Memorabilia Auctioned...

Southside Rebel Memorabilia Auctioned Off

From megaphones to giant signs and even old basketballs, nearly 5,000 items with the Rebel name and logo were auctioned off at Southside High School. This comes after the Fort Smith school board voted to drop the Dixie Fight Song and change the mascot from the Johnny Rebel to the Mavericks.

