Southside Rebel Memorabilia Auctioned Off
From megaphones to giant signs and even old basketballs, nearly 5,000 items with the Rebel name and logo were auctioned off at Southside High School. This comes after the Fort Smith school board voted to drop the Dixie Fight Song and change the mascot from the Johnny Rebel to the Mavericks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 5NEWSonline.com.
Add your comments below
Fort Smith Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|1 hr
|Now_What-
|34,078
|cheating, lying, rotten dogs in barling!!!! (Sep '10)
|5 hr
|Disgusting
|73
|Official Heckler And Koch 22Lr Replica Rifles (Jan '10)
|Sat
|berettabone
|3
|Morgan Nick. What happened to her? (Oct '15)
|Sat
|Crimefighta
|30
|Happy with TV Bill?
|Mar 10
|Millertime Solutions
|1
|Jenny Lind Asst. Chief arrested for impersonati... (Oct '11)
|Mar 4
|Jenny lind resident
|389
|Prostitutes?
|Feb 27
|FishingGal
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Smith Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC