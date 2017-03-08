Signups Underway For U.S. Marshals Museum Spring Break Camp For Students
If you're staying in town for spring break this year but still looking for a fun activity for the kids, you could sign them up to learn about the history of the U.S. Marshals and the wild west! The camp is happening from March 20-23, but signups are underway now and must be turned in by Friday . For campers ages 6 through 9, there's 'Frontier Marshals'.
