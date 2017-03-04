Ruling near in dash-cam suit

Ruling near in dash-cam suit

A judge said Friday he will decide in the next week whether Arkansas State Police violated the state Freedom of Information Act in refusing to release police dash-cam video of traffic stops that led to criminal charges. Sebastian County Circuit Judge Stephen Tabor heard testimony and argument on a lawsuit filed Feb. 10 by Fort Smith attorney Whitfield Hyman after state police denied his Freedom of Information Act requests for video from police dashboard cameras.

