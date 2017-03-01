Nearly 10,000 Power Outages Reported Areawide
More than 9,800 customers were without power following the line of storms that moved through our area early Wednesday morning. According to OG&E, 1,179 customers were affected in Clarksville, 749 in Fort Smith, 521 in Lavaca, and 66 in Mulberry.
