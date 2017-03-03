National Guard Employee Faces Sexual ...

National Guard Employee Faces Sexual Assault Charge

Friday Mar 3

Ronnie A. Ross of Fort Smith is facing felony second-degree sexual assault, according to police. He was arrested Friday and booked about 10:30 a.m. into the Sebastian County Detention Center.

