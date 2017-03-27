Name Change, Progress Made For Studen...

Name Change, Progress Made For Student Housing At New Medical College In Fort Smith

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: 5NEWSonline.com

Progress continues on the new multi-million dollar Arkansas College of Osteopathic Medicine that opens in the Fall of 2017 in Fort Smith at Chaffee Crossing. Crews have already finished the main school building, but they're now onto another phase of construction.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 5NEWSonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Smith Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 59 min Reality Check 34,508
Morgan Nick. What happened to her? (Oct '15) 4 hr Helen 31
John that works for forsgren Mar 25 RHP 1
News Official Heckler And Koch 22Lr Replica Rifles (Jan '10) Mar 25 Say What 6
Metal Detecting in Fort Smith Mar 24 Jpauley 2
News Documentary Crew Compares Melissa Witt Murder T... Mar 23 Helen 1
Best church? Mar 22 Anonymous 2
See all Fort Smith Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Smith Forum Now

Fort Smith Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Smith Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Iran
  4. Oakland
  5. Afghanistan
  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
 

Fort Smith, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,061 • Total comments across all topics: 279,886,765

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC