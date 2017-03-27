Name Change, Progress Made For Student Housing At New Medical College In Fort Smith
Progress continues on the new multi-million dollar Arkansas College of Osteopathic Medicine that opens in the Fall of 2017 in Fort Smith at Chaffee Crossing. Crews have already finished the main school building, but they're now onto another phase of construction.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 5NEWSonline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Smith Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|59 min
|Reality Check
|34,508
|Morgan Nick. What happened to her? (Oct '15)
|4 hr
|Helen
|31
|John that works for forsgren
|Mar 25
|RHP
|1
|Official Heckler And Koch 22Lr Replica Rifles (Jan '10)
|Mar 25
|Say What
|6
|Metal Detecting in Fort Smith
|Mar 24
|Jpauley
|2
|Documentary Crew Compares Melissa Witt Murder T...
|Mar 23
|Helen
|1
|Best church?
|Mar 22
|Anonymous
|2
Find what you want!
Search Fort Smith Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC