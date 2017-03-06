Naked Man Arrested At Park In Fort Smith
Shortly after 7 p.m. Friday , police were dispatched to Riverfront Park, 5301 Riverfront Drive, to deal with a naked man who was later identified as William Neal Campbell of Greenwood, an arrest report states. Campbell is facing misdemeanor public intoxication after allegedly telling an officer he had ingested methamphetamine.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 5NEWSonline.com.
Add your comments below
Fort Smith Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|8 hr
|BARNEYII
|34,036
|Jenny Lind Asst. Chief arrested for impersonati... (Oct '11)
|Mar 4
|Jenny lind resident
|389
|Prostitutes?
|Feb 27
|FishingGal
|1
|local nude snapchatting (Nov '14)
|Feb 25
|FishingGal
|3
|Man Has Arm Cut Off By Train But Demands Glass ... (Nov '07)
|Feb 24
|Phartozoa
|47
|Metal Detecting in Fort Smith
|Feb 23
|thunderdownunder28
|1
|Morgan Nick. What happened to her? (Oct '15)
|Feb 22
|justthefacts
|29
Find what you want!
Search Fort Smith Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC