Museum tweaks to cut costs

U.S. Marshals Museum officials are making changes to the museum's design to save money and keep the project within budget. Estimates on the cost of constructing the 50,000-square-foot museum on the banks of the Arkansas River were higher than expected, and unsuitable soil around and under the building will have to be removed to a depth of 16 feet and replaced, an expense that wasn't initially anticipated, museum President and CEO Patrick Weeks said after the board of directors' quarterly meeting Tuesday.

