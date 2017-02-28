Man Dead After Being Trapped Under Water

Man Dead After Being Trapped Under Water

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: 5NEWSonline.com

A man involved in a one-vehicle collision Tuesday morning has died, and his name has been released by police. Charles Strozier, 39, of Waldron died while being taken to a Fort Smith hospital for treatment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 5NEWSonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Smith Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 2 hr Rip Chen Picket 33,921
Prostitutes? Mon FishingGal 1
local nude snapchatting (Nov '14) Feb 25 FishingGal 3
News Man Has Arm Cut Off By Train But Demands Glass ... (Nov '07) Feb 24 Phartozoa 47
Metal Detecting in Fort Smith Feb 23 thunderdownunder28 1
Morgan Nick. What happened to her? (Oct '15) Feb 22 justthefacts 29
Van Buren First Assembly pastor is a fake! (Jun '15) Feb 21 IamIamIam 4
See all Fort Smith Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Smith Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Sebastian County was issued at March 01 at 1:27PM CST

Fort Smith Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Smith Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Space Station
  5. Iraq
 

Fort Smith, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,591 • Total comments across all topics: 279,236,840

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC