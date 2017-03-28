Man Arrested On Suspicion Of Robbing,...

Man Arrested On Suspicion Of Robbing, Beating Another

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Mar 28 Read more: 5NEWSonline.com

Khiry H. Smith, 27, of Conway was arrested on a felony warrant for aggravated robbery. The robbery happened Feb. 17, according to police, but Smith wasn't located until Sunday , according to police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 5NEWSonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Smith Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 32 min Reality Check 34,568
Morgan Nick. What happened to her? (Oct '15) Wed ricardosanchez 32
John that works for forsgren Mar 25 RHP 1
News Official Heckler And Koch 22Lr Replica Rifles (Jan '10) Mar 25 Say What 6
Metal Detecting in Fort Smith Mar 24 Jpauley 2
News Documentary Crew Compares Melissa Witt Murder T... Mar 23 Helen 1
Best church? Mar 22 Anonymous 2
See all Fort Smith Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Smith Forum Now

Fort Smith Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Smith Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Syria
  5. Climate Change
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Oakland
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Supreme Court
 

Fort Smith, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,319 • Total comments across all topics: 279,956,491

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC