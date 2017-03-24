Local Veterinarian Says Hemp Treatment Is Helping Dogs
Medical marijuana has been a big topic for people, but what about pets? Some are finding relief for their canine companions with legal forms of cannabis. Dr. Remer has been a veterinarian in Fort Smith for more than 30 years and said there's a new way to treat animals; hemp pills and oils.
