Local girls participate in Miss UAFS program

Sallisaw youths Addison Paige Burleson, age 7, and Rachel Stubblefield, age 11, are among the 25 contestants participating in the Princess/Prince Program during the Miss University of Arkansas Fort Smith, Scholarship Pageant March 11. The pageant begins at 7 p.m. at the ArcBest Performing Arts Center in Fort Smith Convention Center. Tickets are $10 and are available from the UAFS Box Office in the Smith-Pendergraft Campus Center by calling 479-788-7300.

