Local girls participate in Miss UAFS program
Sallisaw youths Addison Paige Burleson, age 7, and Rachel Stubblefield, age 11, are among the 25 contestants participating in the Princess/Prince Program during the Miss University of Arkansas Fort Smith, Scholarship Pageant March 11. The pageant begins at 7 p.m. at the ArcBest Performing Arts Center in Fort Smith Convention Center. Tickets are $10 and are available from the UAFS Box Office in the Smith-Pendergraft Campus Center by calling 479-788-7300.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sequoyah County Times.
Add your comments below
Fort Smith Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|5 min
|guest
|34,039
|Jenny Lind Asst. Chief arrested for impersonati... (Oct '11)
|Mar 4
|Jenny lind resident
|389
|Prostitutes?
|Feb 27
|FishingGal
|1
|local nude snapchatting (Nov '14)
|Feb 25
|FishingGal
|3
|Man Has Arm Cut Off By Train But Demands Glass ... (Nov '07)
|Feb 24
|Phartozoa
|47
|Metal Detecting in Fort Smith
|Feb 23
|thunderdownunder28
|1
|Morgan Nick. What happened to her? (Oct '15)
|Feb 22
|justthefacts
|29
Find what you want!
Search Fort Smith Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC