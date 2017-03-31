Lawyer accused of conspiring to commit rape wants charges dropped
Daniel Arthur Stewart, a former Sebastian County public defender accused of conspiring to commit rape, is asking a Faulkner County judge to dismiss his case. Stewart, 48, was arrested last year after arranging with undercover investigators to meet up with who he thought was a man and his 13-year-old son.
