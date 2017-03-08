JPs to vote on fate of Fire Department

JPs to vote on fate of Fire Department

The Sebastian County Quorum Court is expected to consider later this month whether to eliminate the Jenny Lind Volunteer Fire Department from the county's fire protection system. The volunteer Fire Department, which now covers the district including the unincorporated community between Fort Smith and Greenwood, took a crucial step Tuesday to continue operations when it elected a new chief to direct the department to better cooperate with neighboring departments.

