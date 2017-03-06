Introduction to SBIR/STTR
The Arkansas Small Business and Technology Development Center presents "Introduction to SBIR/STTR" on March 8 from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at University of Arkansas Fort Smith. Rebecca Norman, ASBTDC Innovation Consultant, will guide this free workshop and introduce high-tech entrepreneurs and university researchers to the Small Business Innovation Research /Small Business Technology Transfer program.
