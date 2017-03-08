Hackett man jailed after van hits boy...

Hackett man jailed after van hits boy, 11

Next Story Prev Story
49 min ago Read more: NWAonline

An Arkansas man is accused of running over an 11-year-old boy in a hit-and-run Tuesday, according to police. The crash occurred as David Haaser Sr., 61, of Hackett was driving a white cargo van at South 24th and Tulsa streets in Fort Smith, according to a report from the Fort Smith Police Department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Smith Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 6 hr guest 34,067
Jenny Lind Asst. Chief arrested for impersonati... (Oct '11) Mar 4 Jenny lind resident 389
Prostitutes? Feb 27 FishingGal 1
local nude snapchatting (Nov '14) Feb 25 FishingGal 3
News Man Has Arm Cut Off By Train But Demands Glass ... (Nov '07) Feb 24 Phartozoa 47
Metal Detecting in Fort Smith Feb 23 thunderdownunder28 1
Morgan Nick. What happened to her? (Oct '15) Feb 22 justthefacts 29
See all Fort Smith Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Smith Forum Now

Fort Smith Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Smith Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iraq
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Fort Smith, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,862 • Total comments across all topics: 279,439,858

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC