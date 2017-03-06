Fort Smith Student To Represent Arkansas At National Spelling Bee

Haris Rana of Fort Smith will represent Arkansas during the national spelling bee in Washington D.C. -- Photo Courtesy of Fort Smith Public Schools Haris Rana of Fort Smith will represent Arkansas during the national spelling bee in Washington D.C. -- Photo Courtesy of Fort Smith Public Schools Haris Rana, who is an eighth-grader at Chaffin Junior High, defeated about 60 other students during the spelling bee Saturday in Conway, according to Fort Smith Public Schools.

