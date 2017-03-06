Fort Smith Student To Represent Arkan...

Fort Smith Student To Represent Arkansas At National Spelling Bee

Haris Rana of Fort Smith will represent Arkansas during the national spelling bee in Washington D.C. -- Photo Courtesy of Fort Smith Public Schools Haris Rana of Fort Smith will represent Arkansas during the national spelling bee in Washington D.C. -- Photo Courtesy of Fort Smith Public Schools Haris Rana, who is an eighth-grader at Chaffin Junior High, defeated about 60 other students during the spelling bee Saturday in Conway, according to Fort Smith Public Schools.

