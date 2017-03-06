Fort Smith Student To Represent Arkansas At National Spelling Bee
Haris Rana of Fort Smith will represent Arkansas during the national spelling bee in Washington D.C. -- Photo Courtesy of Fort Smith Public Schools Haris Rana of Fort Smith will represent Arkansas during the national spelling bee in Washington D.C. -- Photo Courtesy of Fort Smith Public Schools Haris Rana, who is an eighth-grader at Chaffin Junior High, defeated about 60 other students during the spelling bee Saturday in Conway, according to Fort Smith Public Schools.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 5NEWSonline.com.
Add your comments below
Fort Smith Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|54 min
|Happy trails
|34,002
|Jenny Lind Asst. Chief arrested for impersonati... (Oct '11)
|Sat
|Jenny lind resident
|389
|Prostitutes?
|Feb 27
|FishingGal
|1
|local nude snapchatting (Nov '14)
|Feb 25
|FishingGal
|3
|Man Has Arm Cut Off By Train But Demands Glass ... (Nov '07)
|Feb 24
|Phartozoa
|47
|Metal Detecting in Fort Smith
|Feb 23
|thunderdownunder28
|1
|Morgan Nick. What happened to her? (Oct '15)
|Feb 22
|justthefacts
|29
Find what you want!
Search Fort Smith Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC