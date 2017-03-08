Fort Smith Man Who Was Shot In Shoulder After Allegedly Threatening Employee Moved To Jail
A convicted sex offender who was shot in the shouldera after reportedly running into traffic and businesses along Rogers Avenue last week has been released from the hospital and booked in jail. Michael Woith, 41, of Fort Smith, who is a convicted Level 2 sex offender, is accused of felony aggravated assault, and misdemeanor public intoxication, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
