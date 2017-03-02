Fort Smith City Leaders Question Alleged False Contractor Bids
State Senator Jake Files and his business partner Lee Webb are under scrutiny after an auditor for the City of Fort Smith told city leaders contractor bids submitted by their non-profit may have been falsified. The River Valley Sports Complex, a 1.6 million dollar project was approved by city leaders to be developed by RVSC, operated by Files and Webb.
