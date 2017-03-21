Editorial Roundup: Recent editorials ...

Editorial Roundup: Recent editorials in Arkansas newspapers

Next Story Prev Story
20 min ago Read more: Washington Times

It was a big deal in the summer of 1976 when producer/director Charles B. Pierce was filming "The Town That Dreaded Sundown" right here in the Twin Cities. There were quite a few Texarkana residents who had major roles in the film.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Smith Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 4 hr Dirty Mike 34,227
News Official Heckler And Koch 22Lr Replica Rifles (Jan '10) 20 hr okimar 5
Morgan Nick Abduction and Cover Up (Aug '16) Mon StandingonPromises 22
Cover up Sun Cover up 2
News Fort Smith Principal Arrested On Prostitution C... (Sep '10) Sun Cover up 48
Fort Smith Pub Crawl On St Patrick's Day (Mar '14) Mar 18 Kim Fish 3
Best church? Mar 18 Qatk67912 1
See all Fort Smith Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Smith Forum Now

Fort Smith Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Smith Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iraq
 

Fort Smith, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,196 • Total comments across all topics: 279,717,169

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC