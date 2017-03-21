Editorial Roundup: Recent editorials in Arkansas newspapers
It was a big deal in the summer of 1976 when producer/director Charles B. Pierce was filming "The Town That Dreaded Sundown" right here in the Twin Cities. There were quite a few Texarkana residents who had major roles in the film.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Smith Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|4 hr
|Dirty Mike
|34,227
|Official Heckler And Koch 22Lr Replica Rifles (Jan '10)
|20 hr
|okimar
|5
|Morgan Nick Abduction and Cover Up (Aug '16)
|Mon
|StandingonPromises
|22
|Cover up
|Sun
|Cover up
|2
|Fort Smith Principal Arrested On Prostitution C... (Sep '10)
|Sun
|Cover up
|48
|Fort Smith Pub Crawl On St Patrick's Day (Mar '14)
|Mar 18
|Kim Fish
|3
|Best church?
|Mar 18
|Qatk67912
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Smith Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC