Court Clears Fort Smith School Board Of Wrongdoing In FOIA Lawsuit
The Arkansas Court of Appeals sided with a Sebastian County circuit court's decision to throw out a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit against the Fort Smith School District on Wednesday . The lawsuit alleged that the school board violated FOIA laws when holding meetings to change the school mascot and fight song.
