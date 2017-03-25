Camp Chaffee Celebrates 75 Years
On March 27, 1942, Camp Chaffee opened as a United States Army training camp with the mission to train and deploy soldiers. That operation is still carried out 75 years later.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 5NEWSonline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Smith Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|John that works for forsgren
|Sat
|RHP
|1
|Official Heckler And Koch 22Lr Replica Rifles (Jan '10)
|Sat
|Say What
|6
|Metal Detecting in Fort Smith
|Mar 24
|Jpauley
|2
|Documentary Crew Compares Melissa Witt Murder T...
|Mar 23
|Helen
|1
|Best church?
|Mar 22
|Anonymous
|2
|Morgan Nick Abduction and Cover Up (Aug '16)
|Mar 20
|StandingonPromises
|22
|Fort Smith Principal Arrested On Prostitution C... (Sep '10)
|Mar 19
|Cover up
|48
Find what you want!
Search Fort Smith Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC