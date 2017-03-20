Bills On Implementing Medical Marijua...

Bills On Implementing Medical Marijuana Make Way Through Legislature

"It's tough to write state law that is in direct contradiction to federal law, and yet it's allowable so we'll see," said State Rep. Matt Pitsch . Sen. Jake Files opposed medical marijuana in the November 2016 election, but he recently voted against a senate committee bill attempting to ban smoking medical marijuana anywhere in Arkansas.

Fort Smith, AR

