Bail set in fatal shooting; Arkansas man accused of asking if couple was rude, then killing 1
Bail was set at $500,000 Wednesday for the suspect in Tuesday's shooting of a 35-year-old father of four in Fort Smith. Jeremy Delaxander Palmer, 25, was arrested around 9 a.m. Tuesday in the fatal shooting of Jason Thomas about eight hours earlier.
