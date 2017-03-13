Apartment pitch takes next step
A 162-unit apartment complex planned for the center of North Little Rock's downtown will be built as a "fit" to the surrounding neighborhood for residents to "work, live, play" and contribute to the community, North Little Rock Planning Commission members heard Tuesday afternoon. The Planning Commission on Tuesday unanimously approved a site-plan review that showed the outside of the buildings, landscaping and lot dimensions on the vacant Prime Quality Feeds mill site between East Fourth and East Fifth streets and Poplar and Magnolia streets.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
Fort Smith Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|4 hr
|guest
|34,117
|cheating, lying, rotten dogs in barling!!!! (Sep '10)
|Mon
|Disgusting
|73
|Official Heckler And Koch 22Lr Replica Rifles (Jan '10)
|Mar 11
|berettabone
|3
|Morgan Nick. What happened to her? (Oct '15)
|Mar 11
|Crimefighta
|30
|Happy with TV Bill?
|Mar 10
|Millertime Solutions
|1
|Jenny Lind Asst. Chief arrested for impersonati... (Oct '11)
|Mar 4
|Jenny lind resident
|389
|Prostitutes?
|Feb 27
|FishingGal
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Smith Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC