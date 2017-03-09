Announced Trane Closure Leads To Job Search Assistance
After recent news of the manufacturing company, Trane, closing its doors at one of its Fort Smith locations, several organizations around the area are working to help those employees find jobs. Nearly 250 Trane employees will be without a job after the heating and air unit manufacturer closes, but the Crawford County Adult Education Center is trying to help ease the job search process.
