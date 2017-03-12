Animal Shelter Working To Raise Money For New Building
The Humane Society for Animals in Rogers is working to raise more money to start construction on a new building. Clayton Morgan, the organization's director, said they plan to place the facility on the eight acres of land they purchased about nine years ago next to their current building.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 5NEWSonline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Smith Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|2 hr
|guest
|34,096
|cheating, lying, rotten dogs in barling!!!! (Sep '10)
|18 hr
|Disgusting
|73
|Official Heckler And Koch 22Lr Replica Rifles (Jan '10)
|Mar 11
|berettabone
|3
|Morgan Nick. What happened to her? (Oct '15)
|Mar 11
|Crimefighta
|30
|Happy with TV Bill?
|Mar 10
|Millertime Solutions
|1
|Jenny Lind Asst. Chief arrested for impersonati... (Oct '11)
|Mar 4
|Jenny lind resident
|389
|Prostitutes?
|Feb 27
|FishingGal
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Smith Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC