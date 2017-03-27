1841 Mountain Howitzer cannon replica serves as history tool at Arkansas historic site
It's an attractive display in the Drennen-Scott House's visitor center, but the Model 1841 replica "Mountain Howitzer" also serves as an educational tool for both local and national history. In use for about six months now, the cannon found its home in Van Buren over the course of 2016 thanks to a partnership between the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith's Drennen-Scott House historic site and Van Buren Public Schools.
