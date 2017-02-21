Whirlpool plant building lands a buyer
An investment group from Wisconsin has purchased the largest building in the long vacant Whirlpool plant complex in Fort Smith, with plans to renovate the space to eventually operate as a hub for other companies. The 1.5 million-square-foot building on Jenny Lind Road, which includes 300,000 square feet of mezzanine space, has been on the market since the Whirlpool plant closed in 2012.
