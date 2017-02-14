Trane plant to shut down; 250 jobs go

Trane plant to shut down; 250 jobs go

The Fort Smith Trane plant is closing, the company said Monday, leaving 250 employees out of work as it shifts production to four other U.S. plants. Trane said Monday that it's moving its residential heating, ventilation and air conditioning manufacturing operation to plants in Lynn Haven, Fla.; Columbia, S.C.; Vidalia, Ga.; and Tyler, Texas.

