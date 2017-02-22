Southside High School Auctioning Off Rebel Memorabilia
Since the school switched its mascot from the Rebels to the Mavericks, there are approximately 5,000 items with the Rebel logo that will soon be auctioned, school leaders said. The auction will take place on Wednesday at the Southside Activity Center.
