Proposed Smoking Ban At Fort Smith Pa...

Proposed Smoking Ban At Fort Smith Parks Approved By Panel

Thursday Feb 9

The Fort Smith Parks Commission voted unanimously Wednesday to ban smoking and smokeless tobacco products in city parks. The proposed ordinance was put together after Fort Smith Parks Director Doug Reinert said he received several complaints of cigarette butts located on playgrounds and ash stains on city equipment.

