Project aims to cut wrong-way driving
A $3.1 million project aimed at reducing wrong-way crashes on Arkansas freeways has finally been given the go-ahead. The work focuses on installing warning signs and markings with better visibility on the freeway system's 351 off-ramps, 20 percent of which are on Pulaski County freeways.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Smith Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|11 hr
|DJTa Draft Dodger
|33,801
|The Growing Threat From The Fort Smith Police C... (Jan '14)
|Wed
|Copsrqueer
|20
|Is The Van Buren Police Department supported by... (Feb '12)
|Feb 10
|Pigs r crooks
|6
|local nude snapchatting (Nov '14)
|Feb 10
|Yankerhater
|2
|Assessor office
|Feb 10
|Resident of CC
|1
|Van Buren First Assembly pastor is a fake! (Jun '15)
|Feb 9
|Getouttahere
|3
|AMBER ALERT 3 year old kidknapped (Jul '16)
|Feb 9
|Getouttahere
|2
Find what you want!
Search Fort Smith Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC