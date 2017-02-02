Police Search For Serial Bank Robbery Suspects Connected To Robberies In Arkansas And Texas
Police say they are looking for two serial bank robbery suspects who are believed to be responsible for up to seven bank robberies in Texas and Arkansas. The Dallas Police Department said seven robberies were in the Dallas area and one was in Fort Smith.
